The record five-times World Cup winners suffered a 1-0 loss to Paraguay in September and now sit fifth in the Conmebol World Cup qualifying standings with 10 points from eight matches.

Brazil goalkeeper Ederson has called on his teammates to respond immediately when they face Chile tomorrow morning at 2am, as pressure mounts on his side after they slumped to a fourth defeat in their last five Conmebol World Cup qualifiers with a shock loss to Paraguay.

The 31-year-old Manchester City keeper wants his side to bounce back and regain their fans’ confidence, saying: “When you talk about the national team, you want victories and quick answers, but the process takes a long time.

“We know the impatience, the demands, but we have to respond immediately and start winning games to restore the confidence of the best football in the world and bring the fans back.”

After eight rounds, Argentina (18 points) top the log, followed by Colombia (16), Uruguay (15), Ecuador (11), Brazil, Venezuela (10), Paraguay, Bolivia (9), Chile (5) and Peru (3) with 10 rounds to play. The top six qualify for the World Cup.