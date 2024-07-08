Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay were reduced to 10 men in the second half but kept Brazil at bay in regulation time before beating them 4-2 on penalties to advance to the semifinals where they will play Colombia.

Brazil are still a work in progress with a lot of room to grow and improve following Saturday’s Copa America quarterfinal exit at the hands of Uruguay, according to coach Dorival.

And Dorival says: “We are undergoing a very important renovation or reinvention of this team. I have only coached this team for eight matches and this is a process that we have to go through.

“We are aware of the difficulties we will come across throughout the path, but we now lost a match in the knockouts and that wasn’t what we expected.”

Argentina will play Canada in the other semi after they beat Ecuador (1-1 and 4-2 on penalties) and Panama 5-0 respectively.