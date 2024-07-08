Brazil are still a work in progress with a lot of room to grow and improve following Saturday’s Copa America quarterfinal exit at the hands of Uruguay, according to coach Dorival.
Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay were reduced to 10 men in the second half but kept Brazil at bay in regulation time before beating them 4-2 on penalties to advance to the semifinals where they will play Colombia.
And Dorival says: “We are undergoing a very important renovation or reinvention of this team. I have only coached this team for eight matches and this is a process that we have to go through.
“We are aware of the difficulties we will come across throughout the path, but we now lost a match in the knockouts and that wasn’t what we expected.”
Argentina will play Canada in the other semi after they beat Ecuador (1-1 and 4-2 on penalties) and Panama 5-0 respectively.