While Manchester United seem to go Dutch under Netherlands coach Erik ten Hag, Chelsea’s Blues are turning Portuguese if their latest signings are anything to go by. The Blues already wrapped up a £54m deal for Wolves’ Portugal winger Pedro Neto over the weekend and is believed to be on the verge of sealing a deal for Joao Felix.

The Portuguese playmaker is currently on the books of La Liga club Atletico Madrid, who loaned him out to Chelsea in 2023. Atleti signed the 24-year-old from Benfica in 2019 for a club record fee of £113m and will now apparently use him as part of a deal that will see Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher go the other way. Strong enough: Arne Slot Should Felix arrive at Stamford Bridge, it could spell the end of Raheem Sterling’s time at the Blues, with the club reportedly willing to let go of the 29-year-old former Liverpool player.

Chelsea host champions Manchester City in their first Premier League game of the season on Sunday. In other transfer news, Liverpool coach Arne Slot says he won’t panic buy and believes he inherited a strong enough squad from ex-coach Jurgen Klopp. Slot explains: “I said many times before, I inherited a really strong team and if we think it is possible, we’ll strengthen the squad but only if we can and only if we think it is possible.”