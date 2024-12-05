Benni McCarthy says he’s not that desperate for a job and won’t just fall for enige doppie offer, after he was let go as an assistant coach Manchester United at the start of the season. The former Cape Town City and AmaZulu head coach from Hanover Park wants a groot job in a big league.

He told journalists during a Carling Black Label event on Tuesday: “My mindset is elsewhere but I don’t close no doors to coming back home or anywhere in Africa. “But my ambitions are just high whether it is MLS, the Premier League, or the Championship, that’s where I’m looking to go. “La Liga or the Portuguese league, that’s where I’m looking to go.

“I’m not aiming like [to] help Chiefs, Pirates or Sundowns. My ambitions are far beyond that.” The former Seven Stars, Cape Town Spurs, Celta Vigo, Porto, Blackburn, West Ham and Pirates hitman adds of his future: “Like I said, I want a challenge, if it’s the right project for me and it concurs with the club that’s interested, then those are the challenges I want. “I don’t want to just go into any job just for the sake of wanting to coach, I’m not that desperate.”

Have you bought your tickets yet? Shesha and go to Ticketpro now to secure your seat: https://t.co/ELeh8eEjup https://t.co/7J7YndKNuW — Carling Black Label ᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@blacklabelsa) December 3, 2024 McCarthy reveals he could be on his way to the US, saying: “I had three interviews in the MSL. That’s where I could be targeting to go. “For now, they are towards the end of their season and they are just waiting for the playoffs to crown the champions. After that, they will decide. “But I’m looking forward to one of those positions in the MLS which I was interviewed for. I would really like to coach there and improve my career.”