Benni McCarthy is going to take a “decent holiday” before returning to football, after his stint as assistant coach at Manchester United came to an end. Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag confirmed on Friday that McCarthy left the club at the end of his contract last month.

The Bafana Bafana legend will be replaced by former United striker Dutchman Ruud van Nistelrooy. Speaking of his former number two Mitchell van der Gaag leaving the club, Ten Hag said: “Mitchell has decided that now is the right time for him to pursue his own ambitions in a number one position. “I want to pay tribute to his fantastic service over the past two years, and also to Benni for his important contributions. We send them our thanks and best wishes for the future.”

Thanks a lot Thomas, much appreciated my man. Next chapter is a decent holiday, football was stressful last season — Benni McCarthy (@bennimccarthy17) July 13, 2024 McCarthy was linked with a return to South Africa where it was rumoured that he could take over at Kaizer Chiefs. But after Amakhosi appointed Nasreddine Nabi that door closed. As for his next step, former Cape Town City coach McCarthy said on social media over the weekend: “Next chapter is a decent holiday, football was stressful last season.”