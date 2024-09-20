The former Bafana Bafana star left United at the end of last season after two years as a member of Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff.

Former Manchester United assistant coach Benni McCarthy is open to returning to Africa, or taking up a job in the US in Major League Soccer.

McCarthy, a former Cape Town City and AmaZulu head coach, has always been open about his desire to return to management, and tells CNN Sports: “I think, of course, it’s clear the fact that after leaving United, I think that passion for wanting to be a head coach again, that brewed through, and I think that is the next step for me.

“So, whether it’s to go back to Africa, the African continent, to manage one of the big teams, the important teams, with the knowledge that I’ve gained, I think, yeah, that would be amazing, to manage a team on the continent and then trying to make them also one of the powerhouses in African football.”

According to reports, McCarthy has held talks with Mamelodi Sundowns, who have recently promoted Manqoba Mngqithi to the position of head coach following Rulani Mokwena’s departure.