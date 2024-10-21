While Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Brentford was their first win in more than a month, and came amid a cloud of speculation around Erik ten Hag's job, the manager says it had no more significance than any other result.

Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund scored as United came back after conceding to climb up to 11th in the Premier League standings.

The victory at Old Trafford came a day after Ten Hag said rumblings about his job were media “fairytales and lies”. Asked if it could be a turning point in the season, Ten Hag says: “No, it is just a win. The pressure is always there. We have to win every game.

“Every game we win is important. This team, you see the togetherness, a fighting spirit.