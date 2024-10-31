The first of those two matches takes place at Cape Town Stadium tonight at 7.30pm, when coach Steve Barker’s sixth-placed manne host the 14th-placed Gallants.

Stellies FC and Marumo Gallants will cross swords twice this week – once in the PSL Premiership and again in the Carling Knockout Cup.

The visitors from Limpopo have won only one of the five league matches played to date. But coach Dan Malesela’s manne are in good form, coming off a 1-1 draw with TS Galaxy in their last match and having beaten Polokwane City 3-2 in a cup match and AmaZulu 1-0 in the league before then.

Stellies, meanwhile, played to a goalless draw with Richards Bay in their last outing, but will be vol confidence after five of their players – Sage Stephens, Jayden Adams, Ashley Cupido, Fawaaz Basadien and Devin Titus – were all called up to coach Hugo Broos’s preliminary Bafana Bafana squad for next month’s African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

