Steve Barker is a man on a mission in the Caf Confederation Cup and that is to put Stellies FC on the map in Africa. Coach Barker leads his charges into their first Confederation Cup group-stage match tonight at 6pm at the Stade du 26 Mars in Mali, where they’ll cross swords with hosts Stade Malien.

The only South African representatives in Africa’s ‘Europa League’, with Sundowns and Pirates in the Champions League, Stellies were drawn in Group B alongside Stade Malien, Morocco’s RS Berkane and Angola’s Deportivo da Lunda Sul. VOL PLANNE: Barker Barker, though, wants to show the continent that they are not klein skooltjie and tells ESPN ahead of tonight’s match: “[Playing in CAF competitions] is what we want, so I think myself, footballers – our club – we want to be competing on the highest level. “That is being in finals, being third in the league last season, qualifying for CAF Competitions.”