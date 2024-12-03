Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona have reportedly been making inquiries about Orlando Pirates starlet Relebohile Mofokeng.
The 20-year-old Mofokeng had an impressive breakthrough season that saw him score the winning goal in the Nedbank Cup final and earn his first international cap for Bafana Bafana.
And now, the Spanish giants have seemingly taken notice of his talents and have started to ask questions, according to a source quoted by Soccer Laduma.
The source tells the publication: “There have been enquiries from Barcelona on Relebohile Mofokeng. The boy has been monitored by the coaches of the Barcelona B team with interest.
“They have been following him and made approaches with some of their contacts in the PSL, including certain coaches they know closely, asking about the player.
“He is a player with potential to play in some of the top leagues in Europe and the feedback has been positive on the enquiries made.”
In July, TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi was so impressed with the impact Mofokeng that he felt the then teenager could do the same things as Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, explaining: “You can rave about Lamine Yamal, but Mofokeng at Pirates does the exact same thing, or even better...”