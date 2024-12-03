The 20-year-old Mofokeng had an impressive breakthrough season that saw him score the winning goal in the Nedbank Cup final and earn his first international cap for Bafana Bafana.

And now, the Spanish giants have seemingly taken notice of his talents and have started to ask questions, according to a source quoted by Soccer Laduma.

The source tells the publication: “There have been enquiries from Barcelona on Relebohile Mofokeng. The boy has been monitored by the coaches of the Barcelona B team with interest.

“They have been following him and made approaches with some of their contacts in the PSL, including certain coaches they know closely, asking about the player.