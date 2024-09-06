Stellenbosch FC midfielder Jayden Adams will be hoping he cracks the nod when Bafana Bafana tackle Uganda in their African Cup of Nations Group K qualifier at Orlando Stadium today at 6pm.
One of two Kaapse players in the squad – the other being his Stellies teammate Fawaaz Basadien – Adams has two international caps to his name.
Both of those appearances were off the bench for coach Hugo Broos’s team at the African Cup of Nations earlier this year.
Adams made his full Bafana debut when he took the field for one minute off the bench against neighbours Namibia and then got a lekker 30-minute taste of international action in the quarterfinals against Cape Verde.
Whether picked to start today or to sit on the bench, the 23-year-old will be hoping to add to his minutes, with Broos promising: “I count on the players on the bench if things don’t go well to change that rhythm [against Uganda].”
Adams, meanwhile, has called on fans to stiek uit to help the team get off to a woelige start, saying in a video posted to the team’s social media pages: “I just want to invite you to come to the game on Friday against Uganda… please come and support us in numbers. We’d like to see everyone at the stadium - please bring your loudest voices to the stadium.”
