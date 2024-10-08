Adams, 23, played for Stellies in Saturday’s MTN8 final defeat to Orlando Pirates and did not arrive in Gqeberha with the rest of the national team ahead of Friday’s Group K African Cup of Nations Qualifier against Congo at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has dropped Stellenbosh FC midfielder Jayden Adams from his squad for their upcoming matches against Congo because of bad behaviour.

Coach Hugo Broos is quoted by SABC Sport saying: “Jayden Adams is replaced… why? I will not give so much comment about that, but the behaviour of Jayden forced me to put him out of the team.”

HAND WAS FORCED: Hugo Broos

A statement released by the South African Football Association last night confirmed that the hero of their first two qualifiers – a 2-2 home draw with Uganda and 3-2 away win over South Sudan – Thalente Mbatha was also withdrawn because of a knee injury.

The statement adds: “[Thalente] Mbatha and [Jayden] Adams will be replaced by Bathusi Aubaas and Sinoxolo Kwayiba.”