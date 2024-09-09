Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says they have to be sharper than what they were in Friday’s 2-2 African Cup of Nations qualifiers draw with Uganda. South Africa needed an added-time equaliser in the Group K match from debutant Thalente Mbatha to prevent a first-ever defeat to the Cranes.

Broos says of the result: “I am very happy because we got the draw in the end. On the other side I’m disappointed, because we couldn’t win the game. “In the first half we had some chances, we could have scored more. But from the beginning it was clear that Uganda was much sharper than we were in [one-on-one duels] and that was something I was afraid of before the game… “The changes we made in the team [in the second half] made us come back and get that point.