Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says they are full of confidence heading into their African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda on Friday and South Sudan next week. Following their bronze medal at this year’s African Cup of Nations, South Africa are once again ranked in the top 10 teams in Africa and Broos believes that’s exactly where they belong.

With his team coming together in camp in Johannesburg on Monday, Broos says: “The first few months of the year, we can be happy with results of Bafana Bafana. “We had a very good Afcon where we won bronze and had very good results after that... “When you play qualifiers it is very important to have a good start to put pressure on the other opponents…