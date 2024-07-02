Bafana enter the match with all the teams in Group A on two points and only the top team assured of a place in the semifinals.

Bafana Bafana could druk op die nommer of Cape Town Spurs hitman Ashley Cupido for today’s 3pm must-win Cosafa Cup clash against eSwatini at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The top three teams from the three groups advance, as well as the best runner-up.

To make sure they book their place in the last four, South Africa need goals – which have been in short supply in their two other matches to date. And Cupido could be the man to add a more lethal edge.

After playing to a 1-1 draw with Mozambique and a 0-0 stalemate with Botswana, coach Helman Mkhalele says ahead of today’s final group match: “One of the things that I will look into [is to see how I an use Ashley Cupido].