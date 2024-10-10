Bafana Bafana will defend their turf at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium against Congo tomorrow night with everything they have.

Operating down the right flank, the Mamelodi Sundowns ace says the South African camp is not happy with the amount of goals they’ve conceded of late.

Heading into their third African Cup of Nations Group K qualifier tomorrow, Bafana have already conceded four goals in the two matches played to date – a 2-2 draw with Uganda and a 3-2 win over South Sudan.

But Morena warns Congo: “The coach [Hugo Broos] has given us information about the opponents, so we know where we need to improve.