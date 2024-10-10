Bafana Bafana will defend their turf at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium against Congo tomorrow night with everything they have.
That’s the message from 31-year-old midfielder-cum-defender Thapelo Morena.
Operating down the right flank, the Mamelodi Sundowns ace says the South African camp is not happy with the amount of goals they’ve conceded of late.
Heading into their third African Cup of Nations Group K qualifier tomorrow, Bafana have already conceded four goals in the two matches played to date – a 2-2 draw with Uganda and a 3-2 win over South Sudan.
But Morena warns Congo: “The coach [Hugo Broos] has given us information about the opponents, so we know where we need to improve.
“We watched the Congo team play and the most important thing is to try and get our plans and structure right and convert our chances. We have to defend well. We need to do our level best to get the maximum points.”
He adds: “From Afcon until now, we have doubled the number of goals we’ve conceded and we looked into it and we, as players, speak about it and everyone wants to improve on that and to give the South African people the hope that we still have.”
South Africa are second on the log, level on four points with leaders Uganda, and Congo (3) in third with South Sudan (0) last.