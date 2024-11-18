Bafana Bafana celebrated their qualification for the African Cup of Nations in Morocco next year in style, by klapping Uganda 2-0 in Kampala on Friday. Coach Hugo Broos’s manne already qualified for the southern hemisphere showpiece the day before the match, when South Sudan surprised everyone under the sun by beating Congo 3-2 in their Group K qualifier.

The result meant the third-placed Congo could no longer catch South Africa in second. And with the pressure off, having already qualified, Bafana Bafana then sommer took top spot by beating log leaders Uganda thanks to second half strikes from Thapelo Morena and Patrick Maswanganyi. HONGER: Boss Broos With one game to play in the group – against South Sudan in Cape Town tomorrow night – Broos wants to finish at the top of the standings. Even if it’s just to shut up the critics.

The coach explains: “Let’s say we win on Tuesday, I think we will have 14 points and that’s a lot. “There were some games where we could have won, especially at home against Uganda... “It was very important for us to win here and to be first in the group. Nobody can say we are lucky, like they did after the defeat of Congo by South Sudan.