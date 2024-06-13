Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says he has never enjoyed an atmosphere in South Africa quite like the one he experienced in Bloemfontein on Tuesday night. South Africa returned to the Free State Stadium for the first time in 14 years – their last match in the City of Roses being at the 2010 Fifa World Cup, when they stunned France 2-1.

Broos, who only started coaching Bafana in 2021, can’t believe that they haven’t played more games at the venue and credits the Bloemfontein crowd for their 3-1 Caf Group C World Cup qualifying win over Zimbabwe there on Tuesday. LOVED IT: Bafana’s Hugo Broos BIG CHEERS: Bafana’s Bloem fans With Iqraam Rayners scoring one and substitute Thapelo Morena bagging a brace, Broos says: “This [Bloem] public is very grateful and that is something that makes me very happy. You saw also after the game they wanted to see us back [here]. “They are really, really good supporters. In the future, we have to think about playing more games here because it was fantastic. In three years since I’m here, I’ve never had an atmosphere like this in a stadium.