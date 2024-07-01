There has not yet been a single win in two rounds in South Africa’s Group A at the Cosafa Cup. In fact, only two goals have been scored in the four group matches played to date – both of them in the 1-1 first-round draw between Bafana Bafana and Mozambique.

That means all the spanne in the group are on two points each, ahead of tomorrow’s final round-robin clash. It leaves them with everything to play for when SA tackle eSwatini at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and Mozambique and Botswana spook sake uit at the same time at Gqeberha’s Isaac Wolfson Stadium. After Saturday’s goalless draw with Botswana, Bafana coach Helman Mkhalele wants his manne to up their game and says: “Another frustrating draw, we started very sloppy. We weren’t in command of the ball – especially in the final third.