The Champions League’s giant killers Aston Villa are looking to make it three in a row in Europe when they host Italy’s Bologna at 9pm tonight. Coach Unai Emery’s span shocked Europe last time out when they beat Harry Kane and his Bayern Munich brasse 1-0.

In sixth place on the log, Villa also took the scalp of Young Boys 3-0. Of his team’s European journey, Emery says they want to be consistent in their performances. STAY HUNGRY: Aston Villa manager Unai Emery For them to reach that level of consistency they need the “world’s best” goalkeeper Emi Martinez to remain on top of his game.

Not having conceded in Europe to date, Emery says of his No.1: “Emiliano is fantastic and we needed the goalkeeper before, we needed him [against Fulham at the weekend] and we will need him again. “We have the best goalkeeper in the world, Emiliano Martínez...” TONIGHT’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MATCHES