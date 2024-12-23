BY VOICE SPORTS TEAM
Mikel Arteta says the Premier League title race “is on” after his Arsenal side swept Crystal Palace aside 5-1 on Saturday.
Gabriel Jesus, who scored a hattrick against Palace in the League Cup at the Emirates on Wednesday, netted twice at Selhurst Park and was only denied a third by the width of a post, with Kai Havertz pouncing.
Palace forward Ismaila Sarr, who had pulled his team level at 1-1, failed to make the most of two inviting opportunities early in the second half.
Instead Arsenal added two more, climbing back into third place above Forest, who had leapfrogged them earlier in the day.
The only concern for Arteta – celebrating five years in charge at Arsenal – will be that Bukayo Saka limped off midway through the first half.
Arteta says: “For us it’s on. We’re winning, we’ve done the job, we’re in a really good run at the moment, even though we drew two games in the Premier League [against Fulham and Everton] that we fully deserved to win, it’s about the next one, that’s it.”
