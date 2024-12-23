Mikel Arteta says the Premier League title race “is on” after his Arsenal side swept Crystal Palace aside 5-1 on Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus, who scored a hattrick against Palace in the League Cup at the Emirates on Wednesday, netted twice at Selhurst Park and was only denied a third by the width of a post, with Kai Havertz pouncing.

Palace forward Ismaila Sarr, who had pulled his team level at 1-1, failed to make the most of two inviting opportunities early in the second half.

Instead Arsenal added two more, climbing back into third place above Forest, who had leapfrogged them earlier in the day.