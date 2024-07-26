It will be a big weekend for Premier League pre-season friendlies, with a clash between Arsenal and fierce rivals Manchester United this Sunday. Coach Mikel Arteta’s Gunners tackle Erik ten Hag’sRed Devils at 2am at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Gunners will take the field on the back of a 5-4 penalty shootout friendly win over fellow Premier League outfit Bournemouth yesterday, after it finished 1-1 in regulation time. Energy levels 🆙🔋



📸 View the best photos from our match against Bournemouth 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 25, 2024 Fabio Vieira klapped first for the Gunners in the 18th minute, before the Cherries equalised through Antoine Semenyo. United, meanwhile, beat Rangers 2-0 in their last friendly match, with Amad Diallo and Joe Hugill finding the back of the net for them.

In other action this weekend, Liverpool tackle La Liga’s Real Betis tomorrow at 1.30am in Pennsylvania, US, while Manchester City and Italian giants AC Milan lock horns at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 12pm. The Citizens enter that match looking to bounce back after they were beaten 4-3 by Celtic in their last match. Chelsea, who played to a 2-2 draw with Wrexham in their previous friendly match, take on Celtic at 10pm tomorrow night.