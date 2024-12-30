It wasn’t exactly the stuff of dreams for the Cape’s PSL teams as they looked to end the year on a high this weekend.

On Saturday, coach Steve Barker’s Stellies FC played to a 1-1 draw with SuperSport United, while coach Eric Tinkler’s Cape Town City suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to AmaZulu on Sunday.

Stellies enjoy the bulk of the possession in their clash against SuperSport at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, but only took four shots at goal compared to the 12 taken by their hosts.

One of those shots – a header by Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams from a corner in the 17th minute – found the back of the net and saw the Winelands side take the lead.