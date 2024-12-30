BY RYAN WILLIAMS
It wasn’t exactly the stuff of dreams for the Cape’s PSL teams as they looked to end the year on a high this weekend.
On Saturday, coach Steve Barker’s Stellies FC played to a 1-1 draw with SuperSport United, while coach Eric Tinkler’s Cape Town City suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to AmaZulu on Sunday.
Stellies enjoy the bulk of the possession in their clash against SuperSport at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, but only took four shots at goal compared to the 12 taken by their hosts.
One of those shots – a header by Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams from a corner in the 17th minute – found the back of the net and saw the Winelands side take the lead.
But a 30th minute header by former Cape Town City hitman Tashreeq Morris saw SuperSport level 1-1 and that’s how it stayed to leave Stellies in fourth place with 16 points from 10 matches and SuperSport level on points in sixth.
Cape Town City, meanwhile, couldn’t continue the Cape Town Stadium jol after the Stormers had beaten the Sharks at the same venue in the United Rugby Championship the day before.
The Citizens were sunk by a 19th minute Hendrick Ekstein goal, which left them down in 12th place.
WEEKEND’S PSL RESULTS
Royal AM 1 TS Galaxy 3, Magesi 0 Pirates 1, CT City 0 AmaZulu 1, SuperSport 1 Stellies 1, Sekhukhune 1
Gallants 0, Richards Bay 0 Sundowns 2, Arrows 0 Polokwane 0.