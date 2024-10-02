It was a case of strike three for AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin after they lost 1–0 to Marumo Gallants on Saturday, with the club telling him to pak his tassies on Monday. The 44-year-old Spaniard was innie pad gesteek after just three games, with defeats to Kaizer Chiefs (3-1) and Polokwane City (2-1) adding to his downfall.

Heel laaste on the PSL Premiership log with their next match being against Orlando Pirates on October 25, the club decided to act vinnig. A statement released by the Durbanites on Monday night reads: “AmaZulu FC has decided to part ways with head coach Pablo Franco Martin and assistant Aitor van den Brule. “We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to both Pablo Franco Martin and Aitor van den Brule for their contributions during the last 15 months at the helm of the team....