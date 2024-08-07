Cape Town - As the teams look to finalise their squad for the upcoming season, the English Premier League transfer rumours are heating up. Among the juicy gossip, it is believed that Manchester City’s Argentina striker Julian Alvarez, 24, is on his way to La Liga club Atletico Madrid for a fee of £64.3m.

It is believed that negotiations are going well between the two teams, as City are getting ready to face Manchester neighbours United in the Community Shield this weekend. Liverpool, meanwhile, is also reportedly looking to offload a player with immense potential, with Leicester reportedly chasing after 21-year-old playmaker Fabio Carvalho, who was the subject of a turned down £15m bid from Southampton. Over at Chelsea, it looks like Conor Gallagher’s on his way out, with Atletico Madrid also being his rumoured destination.