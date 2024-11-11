Chelsea and Arsenal played to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League last night. The result means coach Enzo Maresca’s Blues enter the international break in third place, with opposite number Mikel Arteta’s team in fourth.

It was last night’s visitors, though, that will feel they should have won the match, with Leandro Trossard missing an open goal in the 88th minute. There could have been an offside call in the build-up to the chance, which will make him feel better about it. The Gunners also had a shot with the last kick of the game and could have stolen the result.

But 1-1 was a fair result at the end of day, after ex-Wolves yster Pedro Neto cancelled out Gabriel Martinelli’s 60th minute opener 10 minutes later. Martinelli steered the ball into the back of the net from a tight angle, while Neto blasted home with his left boot to the delight of the Bridge. Pedro Neto’s first #PL goal for Chelsea! 💥#CFC | #CHEARS pic.twitter.com/qMgptiJksq — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 10, 2024 LEAGUE STANDINGS