Fawaaz Basadien’s star is shining bright on the local football front and it’s no wonder then that things are starting to happen for the 27-year-old leftback.
Called up to the Bafana Bafana squad for this week’s African Cup of Nations qualifier against Uganda on Friday, the Stellenbosch yster has been linked with a move to Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs for the longest time.
Of the Chiefs link, Basadien says: “I can only control what I can control. Obviously I’m contracted to Stellenbosch and all I can do is put on good performances week in and week out…
“I’m there to do a job, nevermind what’s going on in the media.
“Obviously it’s good to be linked with a club like Kaizer Chiefs [and have them] interested in you, but I’m contracted at Stellenbosch and my focus is there.”
Of being called up to the Bafana squad, the uncapped Basadien adds: “It’s an honour and a privilege to represent your country, growing up as a footballer you always want to represent your country and fortunately for me I’ve put in some good performances and the coach selected me.
“All I can do now is take my chance and make the most of it.”