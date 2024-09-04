Fawaaz Basadien’s star is shining bright on the local football front and it’s no wonder then that things are starting to happen for the 27-year-old leftback. Called up to the Bafana Bafana squad for this week’s African Cup of Nations qualifier against Uganda on Friday, the Stellenbosch yster has been linked with a move to Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs for the longest time.

Of the Chiefs link, Basadien says: “I can only control what I can control. Obviously I’m contracted to Stellenbosch and all I can do is put on good performances week in and week out… “I’m there to do a job, nevermind what’s going on in the media. “Obviously it’s good to be linked with a club like Kaizer Chiefs [and have them] interested in you, but I’m contracted at Stellenbosch and my focus is there.”