Lorenzo Colombo scored two first-half goals and Marco Nasti netted the game-winner to give AC Milan a 3-2 victory over English Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday in New York.

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Manchester City in the 19th minute but Italian forward Columbo answered for AC Milan in the 30th and 34th minutes to lift the Italian side ahead 2-1 at half-time at Yankee Stadium.