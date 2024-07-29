Lorenzo Colombo scored two first-half goals and Marco Nasti netted the game-winner to give AC Milan a 3-2 victory over English Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday in New York.
Norwegian striker Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Manchester City in the 19th minute but Italian forward Columbo answered for AC Milan in the 30th and 34th minutes to lift the Italian side ahead 2-1 at half-time at Yankee Stadium.
City equalised in the 55th minute when Manchester hometown winger Micah Hamilton crossed the ball from the left side into the box and English striker James McAtee headed the ball into the net, setting the stage for 20-year-old Nasti’s decider in the 78th minute.
