Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler says his team threw away two log points in their PSL Premiership season-opener against Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday. Facing a Royal AM team that included owner Shawn Mkhize’s son Andile Mpisane, who doubles up as attacking midfielder and chairman, City were off to the perfect start when 22-year-old Namibian debutant Prins Tjiueza ran onto a through ball from 21-year-old Jaeden Rhodes to make it 1-0 in the eighth minute.

City did most of the play early on and had a golden opportunity to double their lead in the 15th minute, but despite finding himself with a decent amount of space in the box Darwin Gonzalez couldn’t hit the target. They had another decent chance one minute before half-time when Rhodes picked out Gonzalez with a cheeky cross, but the Venezuelan’s volley unfortunately smashed into the upright. The Citizens, though, would have felt that this was their day at the break and probably should have enjoyed a bigger buffer than the 1-0 lead they had.