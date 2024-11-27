The only ‘perfect’ team in this season’s Champions League, Liverpool, will host holders Real Madrid in a lekker European clash at Anfield tonight at 10pm. Coach Arne Slot’s hosts are flying high since the Dutchman took over at the start of the 2024/25 season and are currently in first place in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Following their 3-2 win over Ipswich at the weekend, Liverpool have an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, who they face this weekend, in the league. In Europe, they top the 36-team log with a perfect 12 points after winning all four of their matches to date, with Real Madrid down in 18th place on six points with two wins from four matches. Despite the form book favouring the hosts, Real are a bogey team for the Reds. In the 11 meetings between them, the Reds have won only three with one ending in a draw.

Real superstar Kylian Mbappe wants nothing more than to make it eight wins for his team. With their main attacking Vinicius Jr out injured, Mbappe, who has found the net just once in Europe so far, will lead the line. Having signed from PSG at the start of the season, Mbappe says: “I’m starting to get up to speed with my teammates. I can play in every position and I’m ready to help the team and give my all... I play on the right, on the left, in the middle... it doesn’t matter to me. I want to help the team and score goals.”