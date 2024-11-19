Tottenham Hotspur’s Rodrigo Bentancur has been banned for seven matches after the Uruguayan made a racist remark about South Korean people when talking about teammate Heung-min Son during a television appearance.
Bentancur had denied the charge, but an independent regulatory commission found it to be proven and imposed the sanctions, which includes a fine of £100 000 pounds.
The FA said in a statement the midfielder “acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought the game into disrepute”.
The statement adds: “It was further alleged that this constitutes an ‘aggravated breach’... as it included a reference – whether express or implied – to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin.”
In June, on Uruguayan television programme Por La Camiseta, host Rafa Cotelo asked Bentancur for a Spurs player’s shirt, to which he replied: “Sonny’s? Or one of Sonny’s cousins as they all look more or less the same.”
The FA had first charged 27-year-old Bentancur in September, Son said later that month there was no bad feeling between the players. Bentancur apologised to Son in June after the short clip from the TV show was widely circulated online.
Bentancur will still be available for Tottenham's Europa League matches but will not return to domestic action until December 26.
He will miss Premier League games against Manchester City away on Saturday as well as home clashes against Liverpool and Chelsea in December, among others.