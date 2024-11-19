Tottenham Hotspur’s Rodrigo Bentancur has been banned for seven matches after the Uruguayan made a racist remark about South Korean people when talking about teammate Heung-min Son during a television appearance. Bentancur had denied the charge, but an independent regulatory commission found it to be proven and imposed the sanctions, which includes a fine of £100 000 pounds.

The FA said in a statement the midfielder “acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought the game into disrepute”. The statement adds: “It was further alleged that this constitutes an ‘aggravated breach’... as it included a reference – whether express or implied – to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin.” In June, on Uruguayan television programme Por La Camiseta, host Rafa Cotelo asked Bentancur for a Spurs player’s shirt, to which he replied: “Sonny’s? Or one of Sonny’s cousins as they all look more or less the same.”