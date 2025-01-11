LIVERPOOL coach Arne Slot is prepared for a revved-up Accrington Stanley when the teams meet in the third round of the FA Cup at Anfield today at 2.15pm. Stanley sit 19th in English football's fourth tier, while Slot’s Liverpool are top of the Premier League and Champions League standings.

And Slot says: “Every team against us is a special occasion for every team but especially a lower league team, so they will be all up for it. They have lived this game for weeks probably... so we need to bring the best out of ourselves. “If we go to the Champions League final, everyone is hyped up and that is for them tomorrow, it will feel like the Champions League final and we have to be aware of that. “First half-hour is most difficult, they will be very intense and we have to be ready for them playing the best games of their lives. That is what we have to do too.”

Liverpool have been boosted by the return to training of midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai after he recovered from illness. The 24-year-old Hungary captain had missed their 2-2 home draw against rivals Manchester United and a 1-0 loss in the semi-final first leg of the League Cup at Tottenham Hotspur. Centre back Jarell Quansah, 21, is also available for selection, with Slot adding: “Every game is an opportunity for them to have a chance to play and this one as well. “Dom trained with the under-21s yesterday. Jarell, like I said, he was a bit ill last week, as a result of that I had to take him off the game [against Tottenham] but I am expecting him to be available for tomorrow.”

Slot continued his defence of vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was criticised by pundits for his performance against United. The 26-year-old England right back, linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, put on a much improved display against Tottenham on Wednesday after coming on as a substitute in the second half. And the Dutchman wyses: “Trent has had one difficult game for us and maybe a few that were OK to good. Mainly he has had great games when he played for us this season.