Stormers 40 (14) Sharks 0 Stormers: Tries: JD Schickerling, Manie Libbok, Sti Sithole, Warrick Gelant, Paul de Wet, Andre-Hugo Venter. Conversions: Libbok (4), Jean-Luc du Plessis. Sale Sharks 0.

BY VOICE SPORTS TEAM THE Stormers sent home England’s Sale Sharks with an eiertjie at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, running in six tries to win the European Champions Cup game 40-0. Coach John Dobson’s manne put on a gevaarlike display of running rugby to rekindle their hopes of securing a spot in the knockout stages of the Champions Cup.

With one win from three and one match left to play against Racing 92 in France this weekend, the Stormers not only have to win that one, but are depending on other results as well to get them out of Pool 4. Dobson says of the win: “We imposed our game model properly. They could’ve gotten a couple of points on us at the start, but we had to defend. What we really got right was the transition from defence to attack.” The clash began with the Stormers needing to withstand an early onslaught from the Sharks, who pressed hard in the opening quarter. But instead of succumbing, the Stormers demonstrated resilience, holding firm against numerous attacks right on their try line.

OPENED THE SCORING: JD Schickerling dots down It was during this period of defensive dedication that JD Schickerling broke the deadlock for the Stormers. After a fantastic break by outside centre Wandisile Simelane, who danced past would-be defenders before offloading to the towering lock, Schickerling scored in his 50th Stormers cap. This pivotal moment swung the momentum in favour of the home team. SPECTACULAR: Manie Libbok Shortly afterwards, flyhalf Manie Libbok doubled the lead with a spectacular length-of-the-field try. The move was triggered by the Sharks losing possession, allowing scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer to launch a high kick that Libbok expertly chased down.