The Junior National Basketball Association (NBA) and Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) is making sure the sport is going places in Cape Town. Over the weekend, more than thirty teams competed to crown a junior champion at a competition held at the University of Cape Town’s indoor basketball court.

Teams of boys and girls, aged 16 and under, from clubs and schools throughout the city could participate in the competition. Mthoko Madonda, social responsibility lead for NBA Africa, reckons the tournament has produced lots of talent who he believes can one day make it to the big stage in the USA. Madonda says: “We want to provide as many opportunities for young people to be involved in our game as possible.

“Cape Town has always been a powerhouse [of basketball] in the country, and we are very proud to be here once again. This is part of our wider strategic goal of growing the game.” Title winners: Montana Vikings boys’ team pose with cup. Picture: Byron Lukas This is the third time that the tournament took place in the Mother City. Over the two days of non-stop dribbles and 3-pointers, there could only be two champions - one each for the boys and girls sections.

And it was a double delight for the Montana Vikings, as both their boys and girls' teams walked away with the titles of Junior NBA Champions. Both teams are made up with players from poverty and gang-infested communities like Valhalla Park, Gugulethu and Nyanga. Coach Shafiek Allie describes the team's achievement as something special, but also an opportunity for the youngsters to showcase their talents

He explains: “Tournaments like these just highlight where basketball is. What is great that the boys and girls look forward to it. “Everyone wants to be part of it. This is something that must never stop in Cape Town.” Montana Viking boys defeated Eagles 48–8 in the final, while their female counterparts secured a 29-20 victory over Hot Shots.

Girls MVP, Ayabonga Jessica Noncunga, was psyched following her teams impressive performance at the tournament. The speedy star played a massive role in leading her team to victory in the final. Madonda adds that a junior league would be the perfect addition, but they lack resources.