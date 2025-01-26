BY VOICE SPORTS TEAM LIVERPOOL yster Salah passed Thierry Henry as the Premier League’s seventh highest goalscorer of all time.

The Egyptian scored his 176th Premier League goal and 19th of the season in their 4-1 win over Ipswich on Saturday to move two clear of Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak in the race for the golden boot. Salah’s Liverpool future remains in doubt after his hints that he could leave when his contract expires at the end of this season. SURPASSED: Thierry Henry Despite the contract negotiation impasse, coach Arne Slot praised Salah’s commitment to Liverpool, saying after the win: “Mostly about Mo it’s his contract or his goals and now it’s his defensive work rate. I think that stood out.

“But if you look at almost all the times we have lost the ball, I saw a reaction off many players. “It’s so difficult to control a counter-attack and the only way to do so is what Mo did in this moment.” Slot hailed his side’s “almost perfect” 4-1 demolition of the Tractor Boys.

Cody Gakpo struck twice after Dominik Szoboszlai and Salah netted at Anfield in a dominant performance that kept Liverpool six points clear of Arsenal with a game in hand. Of his team, Slot says: “It’s been a few times we have played a home game and conceded a goal at the start. Today is the way you want to start a game. “We were aggressive, dominant for 85 minutes, they had hardly been in our half.

“At the end, we are all disappointed conceding from a corner, the first one this season, but for 85 minutes it was almost a perfect performance against a team that plays a low block. “That’s not always easy but the way we did it was really good.” TOP 10 PREM GOALSCORERS

1 Alan Shearer 260 2 Harry Kane 213 3 Wayne Rooney 208

4 Andrew Cole 187 5 Sergio Agüero 184 6 Frank Lampard 177

7 Mohamed Salah 176 8 Thierry Henry 175 9 Robbie Fowler 163