Story by Dean Cloete You know it’s festive season when the rugby world comes to town for the Cape Town Sevens. And it’s that time of the year again, with South Africa tackling the rest of the world at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

South Africa’s men’s team have not won their home tournament since 2015 and will be honger to perform in front of their mense - especially after finishing sixth in Dubai last weekend. All the talk heading into this weekend’s showpiece centred around the new format, which sees only three teams in a group with the winner advancing to the playoffs. That means South Africa have to hit the ground running in their Pool C opener against Ireland tomorrow at 11.44am before facing Argentina in the final match of the day at 6.41pm.

Pool A comprises Fiji, Great Britain and Uruguay, Pool B Australia, Kenya and Spain and Pool D France, New Zealand and USA. The final of the men’s tournament will be played at 7.11pm on Sunday. Coach Philip Snyman is hoping his manne can be there, despite losing ysters Ryan Oosthuizen and Christie Grobbelaar to injury.

Excited: SA coach Snyman. Picture: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix Their injuries have opened the door for Mfundo Ndhlovu, 27, and the uncapped Zander Reynders, 23, to come in. Of the changes to his squad, Snyman says: “Mfundo came really close to selection for Dubai, so he was always in contention for Cape Town, while Zander impressed from the very first day since joining us after completing his exams in early November. “It is tough to lose two stalwarts like Ryan and Christie, who would have dearly loved to play in front of their home base, but this creates a great opportunity for the two new players.”

He adds: “The excitement in the camp is high. “We all realise that the things that tripped us up in Dubai can be fixed and we worked hard on that during the week. We will arrive at the stadium on Saturday with good confidence, not only in our players and preparation, but knowing that we have a stadium full of supporters wishing us well.” BLITZBOKS SQUAD: Impi Visser (co-captain), Zain Davids (co-captain), Ricardo Duarttee, Shaun Williams, Dewald Human, Siviwe Soyizwapi, Shilton van Wyk, Mfundo Ndhlovu, Quewin Nortje, Donavan Don, David Brits, Zander Reynders, Tristan Leyds.