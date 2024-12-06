Story by Dean Cloete
Ryan Rickelton raised his bat for the first time in Test cricket at St George’s Park on Thursday, scoring his maiden five-day century (101) against Sri Lanka to help South Africa to 269/7 at stumps on Day One.
Rickelton, 28, only started the second and final Test against Sri Lanka because of an injury to Wiaan Mulder in the first Test in Durban – a match the Proteas won by 233 runs.
And he hit the ground running on the first day of his eighth Test, scoring 101 off 250 balls to eclipse his previous Test high score of 42.
The left-hander wasn’t the only batsman that wysed his skill on the day, with in-form captain Temba Bavuma, who won the toss and decided to bat first, scoring a well-batted 78 off 109 balls before he skied an Asitha Fernando delivery.
It was hoeka Bavuma and Rickelton that had to steady the ship after Sri Lanka enjoyed the best of their hosts in the first session. Opener Tony de Zorzi (0) was the first to go when he was trapped leg before by the gevaarlike Fernando (2/67) with the very first ball he faced.
His opening partner Aiden Markram se maer jare continued when he was clean bowled by Lahiru Kumara (3/54) for 20. Tristan Stubbs (4) didn’t last long, while David Bedingham looked swak before he was clean bowled for 6.
That’s when Kyle Verreynne (48*) joined Rickelton in the middle to take SA to 263 before Rickelton was caught at gully.
Marco Jansen (4) also lost his wicket before stumps was called.
Play resumed at 10am today.