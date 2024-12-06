Ryan Rickelton raised his bat for the first time in Test cricket at St George’s Park on Thursday, scoring his maiden five-day century (101) against Sri Lanka to help South Africa to 269/7 at stumps on Day One.

Rickelton, 28, only started the second and final Test against Sri Lanka because of an injury to Wiaan Mulder in the first Test in Durban – a match the Proteas won by 233 runs.

And he hit the ground running on the first day of his eighth Test, scoring 101 off 250 balls to eclipse his previous Test high score of 42.

The left-hander wasn’t the only batsman that wysed his skill on the day, with in-form captain Temba Bavuma, who won the toss and decided to bat first, scoring a well-batted 78 off 109 balls before he skied an Asitha Fernando delivery.