Two senior Kung Fu athletes in the South African Youth Kung Fu Team are in need of assistance with their return flights from the 19th Hong Kong International Washu Kungfu Championships taking place from 13-16 September. The athletes are team captain Sinawo Yola from Gugulethu and vice-captain Luqmaan Slarmie from Grassy Park.

Under the leadership of World Kung Fu legend Muhammad Junaid Chafeker aka MJ Li, they’ve been selected to represent South Africa and Africa in Hong Kong amongst athletes from 32 countries. Coach MJ Li says the return flights cost R20 000 for each athlete. “They are battling with funds so we are trying to pull out all the stops to support them. I approached our national minister, Gayton Mckenzie’s offices asking for support and our local MEC Ricardo Mckenzie’s office but have yet to get feedback,” Chafeker.

“We cannot leave these boys behind, we are going to represent the country as the only African team who will be in Hong Kong, it is an important championship. “They are very good and outstanding athletes and they are experienced, the government should actually support them. I will work around the clock to ensure some support from the government, businesses and the public to assist with donations.” An excited Luqmaan, 20, says he is nervous but also excited to compete in Hong Kong, although it’s not his first international rodeo.

“I am looking forward to competing with my fellow athletes against other athletes from various other countries and cannot wait to see what comes from it.” Sinawo adds that representing his country is a great honour. The SA Youth Team will compete in San Da Chinese Kickboxing Full Contact Divisions, Taolu Hand and Weapons Form Divisions and Group Synchronized events.