Cape Town is getting ready for another weekend of outstanding women’s rugby with the World Rugby WXV tournament. This global event, now in its second year, kicks off on Friday in our city, alongside Dubai and Vancouver.

The WXV tournament will feature nine matches from 27 September to 12 October. The Springbok Women will be at the forefront, with both Cape Town and Athlone Stadiums selected as the tournament venues. The vibrant Cape Town Stadium in Greenpoint will host the opening match today, when the Springbok Women tackle on Japan at 4pm.

Battleground: Games will be played at Cape Town Stadium. Picture on file And the historic Athlone Stadium will be the centre for several thrilling games throughout October. Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby, notes that last year's tournament successfully created a family-friendly environment for enjoying top-notch international rugby, and he aims to achieve that again. He says: “The Springbok Women play most of their rugby abroad and they got great support here last year.

“With the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England next year moving into view, this is a wonderful opportunity to support our players in a proper international competition.” Tickets are quite affordable, starting at R100 for a set of four adult passes, R50 for two, or R35 each, making it easy for fans to catch some of the best women’s teams in action. Children under 18 can attend for just R10 when accompanied by a paying adult.

Wales square up to Italy at Athlone Stadium on 4 October, and the next day Japan will go head to head with Scotland at 2pm, before our Bokkies pak aan Australia at 5pm. JP Smith, the City’s Mayco member for safety and security, expressed pride in the City’s involvement in a tournament that aims to elevate the profile of women's rugby. He adds: “I would like to urge our residents and visitors to show support to the teams by purchasing a ticket for as little as R35.”

Ayanda Malinga of South Africa, who is participating in her first WorldXV tournament, is returning to the Cape Town Stadium after her match against the Barbarians Women on 7 September, where she scored an impressive two tries. Malinga insists if the team sticks to their gameplan and performs well, they will be a tough opponent. She says: “I really believe we are in with a good chance, especially with our current style of play where I know I will get the ball in space.”