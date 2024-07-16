Former Junior Bok Markus replaced Jean-Luc du Plessis in the 15th minute in Saturday’s 37-17 loss to the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein, but looked a little out of his depth against the defending champions.

Western Province centre Damian Markus will need to back up his nomination as 2023 Junior Springbok Player of the Year as he might start in Sunday’s Currie Cup match against the Griffons.

And with Du Plessis possibly ruled out this weekend, Province coach John Dobson could be forced to promote Markus, who turned 21 last Thursday, to the starting team alongside Wandisile Simelane in an already dun-gesaaide midfield.

Ruhan Nel is out with a knee injury, with Dan du Plessis resting after a big season at franchise level.

The extent of Jean-Luc’s injury is not yet known, but it seems highly unlikely that he will miss the trip to Welkom, where the Kapenaars will be looking for a first win of the season after back-to-back defeats to the Bulls and Cheetahs.