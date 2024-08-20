Province, sixth on the Currie Cup log with 14 points, tackle the fourth-placed Sharks (21 points) at Cape Town Stadium this weekend and need a bonus-point win to close the gap on the Durbanites and the fifth-placed Pumas (19 points).

Western Province are still in with a shot of making it to the Currie Cup semifinals despite going down 42-24 to the Lions this past weekend.

And after they tasted their fifth Currie Cup defeat while only being able to win twice – both times against the Griffons – WP backline coach Dawie Snyman says big changes to the team can be expected for Saturday’s 3pm clash.

Snyman says of this weekend’s challenge: “We’re back at home, and it’s again part of the process of preparing several of the players for the [Stormers team’s] United Rugby Championship [campaign].

“We’ll make a few changes and give a few players more game time.”