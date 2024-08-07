Roos revealed last week that he’ll go under the knife for an injured shoulder and could be sidelined for the rest of the year.

According to Western Province and Stormers defence coach Norman Laker, rookie loose forwards Paul de Villiers, Divan Fuller and Louw Nel have all proved in this year’s Currie Cup they can fill the boots of injured yster Evan Roos.

Province, meanwhile, are using this year’s Currie Cup to blood young talent like ex-Baby Bok captain De Villiers, Fuller and Nel for the Stormers’ next United Rugby Championship campaign.

Of how these rookies have performing, Laker tells the Daily Voice ahead of WP’s Currie Cup game against the Cheetahs on Friday: “Paul, Divan, Louw and even the more experience Willie [Engelbrecht] have really put their hand up. They have shown some good qualities, especially from a defensive point of view.

“They are really clever but also very tough guys and I have enjoyed coaching them, although they still have a lot to learn.”