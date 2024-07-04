The Cape side kick off their Currie Cup campaign on Sunday at 3pm at Cape Town Stadium with a big clash against the Bulls, who have selected former streeptrui Nizaam Carr as their captain.

During last year’s campaign, the WP bosses were not scared of giving club players a run at professional level with the likes of St. Georges winger Fazeel Robinson and False Bay centre Darren Jaftha getting called up.

And Western Province and Stormers assistant coach Labeeb Levy says they are sticking to this plan of giving grassroots stars a chance.

Levy says of giving club players a leg-up: “Yes, definitely similar to last year. We are definitely looking at giving club players opportunities. As well as seeing who was in the system last year who played for us and to see if they can build on that if they are still around.”