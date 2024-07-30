Rookie loosehead-prop Vernon Matongo could make his run-on debut for an injury-hit Western Province in this weekend’s Currie Cup game against the Griffons at Cape Town Stadium.
Province’s experienced looseheads Alister Vermaak and Lizo Gqoboka both got injured in this past weekend’s game against the Bulls in Pretoria, leaving the Kapenaars uitgedun in the front-row department, with assistant coach Labeeb Levy saying it is highly unlikely that the duo will play any time soon.
Of the 22-year-old Matongo, who made his WP debut as a replacement earlier in the competition, possibly getting his first start Levy says: “Vernon has probably been waiting in the wings…
“Hoe sê hulle: ‘Die een man se dood is die ander man se brood’.
“So, it’s an opportunity for him now to really step up and take the opportunity, if selected.”
Levy, however, says Junior Springbok captain Zachary Porthen is also an option at loosehead after returning to the squad.