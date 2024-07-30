Rookie loosehead-prop Vernon Matongo could make his run-on debut for an injury-hit Western Province in this weekend’s Currie Cup game against the Griffons at Cape Town Stadium.

Province’s experienced looseheads Alister Vermaak and Lizo Gqoboka both got injured in this past weekend’s game against the Bulls in Pretoria, leaving the Kapenaars uitgedun in the front-row department, with assistant coach Labeeb Levy saying it is highly unlikely that the duo will play any time soon.