Suleiman Hartzenberg expects a warme rol when he and his Western Province manskap battle Griquas for sesde plek in today’s 3pm Currie Cup match in Kimberley. The versatile outside back will play his first game of the season for WP and starts at outside centre alongside fellow returning midfield partner and captain Dan du Plessis.

The Streeptruie (sixth) and Peacock Blues (seventh) have both had disappointing Currie Cup campaigns – only winning three of their nine games respectively ahead of today’s final round. Kimberley has also not been a lekker plek for Province to play after three losses on their previous visits to Griqua Park. But of snapping the streak against a fired-up Griquas, Hartzenberg says: “I’m interested to see how it goes for me in Kimberley because I’ve heard about the altitude and the weather, and a 3pm kick-off isn’t an easy time to play a match.

“They are going to come out firing in their last game. We expect them to run the ball.” Of ending off their Currie Cup season on a winning note, Hartzenberg adds: “I don’t think either team will take things lightly this weekend. We’re not going to stand back, and tackle the challenge head-on.” In other action this weekend, the Lions welcome the Griffons today at 5.15pm, the Pumas take on the Cheetahs in a katgeveg tomorrow at 1.30pm, while the Sharks tackle the Bulls on Sunday at 3pm.