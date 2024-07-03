The Currie Cup might have lost a bit of importance, but for Western Province flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis, there is still a big desire to go out and win it. And Western Province could not have asked for a bigger game to open their Currie Cup campaign with than Saturday’s 3pm opener against aartsvyande the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium.

It’s been six years (2017) since Western Province last won the Currie Cup to extend their record of the most titles to 34. And of making it 35 titles, last campaign’s captain Du Plessis says: “That is one thing that this team will be built upon and it’s the desire and effort. “If I think back to last season’s Currie Cup, there were some challenging games, also against the Bulls where they had quite a lot of United Rugby Championship players and we got the win up there.