Western Province secured two hard-fought losing bonus points in yesterday’s 30-25 defeat to the Bulls in their Currie Cup opener at Cape Town Stadium.
In rainy and windy conditions goal kicking was the John Dobson - coached team’s biggest enemy, as flyhalf Jurie Matthee failed to convert two tries and two penalties.
But luckily a late fightback saw Province score two tries through winger Angelo Davids and centre Wandisile Simelane (with Jean-Luc du Plessis converting the latter’s five-pointer) to bag two important bonus points.
The Bulls made a bright start to the match with a Jaco van der Walt penalty in the third minute.
Province hit back in the 12th minute thanks to a quick tap-and-go try by Du Plessis.
Hooker Joe van Zyl then dove over from a Bulls maul to restore their lead with Van der Walt adding the extras and a second penalty for a 13-5 half-time lead.
Van der Walt added another penalty before Province started to skrik wakker by playing more direct rugby.
Lock Gary Porter scored to make it 16-10 as once again Mathee fluffed his lines, although he made up it by slotting a penalty to keep them within touching distance. But then the Bulls scored twice through wing Devon Williams and flank Celimpilo Gumede with Chris Smith’s converting for a big 30-13 buffer.
Chaotic finish in Cape Town 😲— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) July 7, 2024
The Bulls charged early so Western Province got another opportunity to convert 👇 pic.twitter.com/OwuHLW1eo6
Western Province – Tries: Jean-Luc Du Plessis, Gary Porter, Angelo Davids, Wandisile Simelane; Conversion: Jean-Luc du Plessis; Penalty: Jurie Mathee.
Bulls – Tries: Jaco van Zyl, Devon Williams, Celimpilo Gumede, Conversions: Jaco van der Walt, Chris Smit (2); Penalties: Jaco van der Walt (3)
WEEKEND’S CURRIE CUP RESULTS: Sharks 25, Lions 26 Griquas 24, Pumas 44 Cheetahs 82, Griffons 20 WP 25, Bulls 30.