Western Province secured two hard-fought losing bonus points in yesterday’s 30-25 defeat to the Bulls in their Currie Cup opener at Cape Town Stadium. In rainy and windy conditions goal kicking was the John Dobson - coached team’s biggest enemy, as flyhalf Jurie Matthee failed to convert two tries and two penalties.

But luckily a late fightback saw Province score two tries through winger Angelo Davids and centre Wandisile Simelane (with Jean-Luc du Plessis converting the latter’s five-pointer) to bag two important bonus points. The Bulls made a bright start to the match with a Jaco van der Walt penalty in the third minute. Province hit back in the 12th minute thanks to a quick tap-and-go try by Du Plessis.

MINE: Skosan and Chamberlain. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix Hooker Joe van Zyl then dove over from a Bulls maul to restore their lead with Van der Walt adding the extras and a second penalty for a 13-5 half-time lead. Van der Walt added another penalty before Province started to skrik wakker by playing more direct rugby. Lock Gary Porter scored to make it 16-10 as once again Mathee fluffed his lines, although he made up it by slotting a penalty to keep them within touching distance. But then the Bulls scored twice through wing Devon Williams and flank Celimpilo Gumede with Chris Smith’s converting for a big 30-13 buffer.