Suleiman Hartzenberg sees his rugby future in the middle of the park as a centre, but for now he is more than happy to wing it for the Stormers. The 21-year-old is one of the country’s brightest young rugby players and has already been invited to Springbok camps in the past.

There is no doubt that he has the talent to make it all the way to the Green and Gold starting XV, but exactly what number he will wear on his back remains to be seen. Asked if he prefers to play in the midfield or out wide on the wing, Hartzenberg says: “I do see myself playing centre in the future. But at the moment, the team needs me inb the wing. “So I am happy to swing between the two and just see where the opportunity lies and not be scared to pick up the challenge and be versatile.”

Hartzenberg could start on the wing when the Stormers return to United Rugby Championship action this weekend against the Sharks in Durban. Having had a few weeks off because of the international break, he can’t wait to take the field again and says: “I am super excited to be back. The break was a much-needed one, just to reset and go again. The boys are super stoked and keen just to get stuck in, hopefully to make the faithful smile again.” HAPPY TO HELP OUT ON THE WING: Suleiman Hartzenberg There is a chance that his direct opponent this weekend could be veteran Bok winger Makazole Mapimpi.

And asked whether he is getting dik of waiting in the wings at international level, Hartzenberg says he is happy to wag his beurt af. He explains: “It’s something I strive towards. It’s a privilege to be in that setup and to get that opportunity [to attend camps], especially at a young age. “For me, it’s about giving my best for the Stormers and seeing what happens. I have to perform for the Stormers first, and from there, I can get my higher honours...”