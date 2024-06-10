The Stormers got their wind uitgeslaan at a gusty Scotstoun Stadium in Scotland, as Glasgow Warriors beat them 27-10 in their United Rugby Championship (URC) quarter- final on Saturday. Coach John Dobson’s manne would have travelled home after the clash, wondering what might have been if flyhalf Manie Libbok did not miss four kicks at goal.

It was, however, coach Franco Smith’s Warriors who handled the windy conditions better as tries by Henco Venter and Ross Thompson at the death would send the Stormers packing and missing out on playing in the final of the tournament for the third time. Before Venter’s try five minutes from the end, the Stormers were still in with a shot after trailing 13-10 thanks to tries by winger Ben Loader and Paul de Wet. Libbok, however missed both conversions that would have seen the Stormers take the lead, especially after De Wet’s try brought them back into the contest after Glasgow fullback Sebastian Cancellieri’s five-pointer cancelled out Loader’s score three minutes short of the hour mark.

But in all honesty, the Stormers were never at the races in this game, as they wasted a vrag opportunities to take control of the contest. BIG WIN: Warriors reached the semi The Warriors entered the break with a 6-0 lead, after Libbok missed two easy shots at goal for the Stormers. To make matters worse for the visitors, they had captain Salmaan Moerat yellow- carded in the 54th minute for head contact in a ruck.

Although the sending-off seemed to galvanise the Stormers as their attack finally came off with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s offload sending Loader away in the left corner, their joy was short-lived as Warriors centre Sione Tuipulotu pounced on the loose ball from the restart before beating three Stormers defenders and sending Cancellieri away for a try. But when De Wet struck with a brilliant snipe and dive, it was game on again… Unfortunately, Libbok’s conversion attempt hit the poles which saw the Stormers’ collective plak sak, as Glasgow took control by pinning the visitors in their 22 before Venter and Thompson’s killer blows.