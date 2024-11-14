Veteran Le Roux, 35, is set to play in his 99th Test match at Twickenham on Saturday, when South Africa tackle Watson’s England. The 30-year-old England flyer is not in his country’s squad, though, having only recently returned to action from injury for Leicester Tigers.

Speaking to For The Love Of Rugby podcast, Watson describes Le Roux as a “glue” that keeps the backline together.

Often seen popping up at flyhalf where he makes plays for the Springboks, Watson adds: “Willie le Roux, in my opinion, he’s the best non-flyhalf ball player and back out there. He looks like he has so much time on the ball...”

Le Roux will be looking to help the Springboks make it two from two on their European tour this weekend, with one eye on possibly playing in his 100th test match next week against Wales.